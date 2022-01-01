Nicky Hilton Rothschild expecting third child

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pregnant.

The fashion designer and her husband James Rothschild confirmed in a statement to People on Tuesday that they are expecting their third child.

Nicky's representative didn't share any further details, such as her due date or the baby's sex.

The socialite and financier James are already parents to daughters Lily-Grace, five, and four-year-old Teddy.

Following the exciting news, Nicky's sister Paris Hilton shared her excitement in an Instagram post.

"I'm so so happy for my sister @NickyHilton and her husband James on the announcement of their third child on the way! You are the best mom and I love being an aunt to your two beautiful angels, and can't wait to meet your new baby! Love you all so much!" she gushed.

Nicky and James wed in 2015.