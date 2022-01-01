Kim Kardashian denies existence of second Ray J sex tape

Kim Kardashian has shot down claims that she participated in a second sex tape with Ray J.

Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, recently sat down for an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, and another clip from the chat was released on Tuesday.

During the conversation, the rapper claimed he stopped a second sex tape between Kardashian and her ex Ray J from leaking by collecting a laptop from the singer after the reality star's debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

"After I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye (flight). I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back (and) delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," he claimed. "And then, I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

A representative for the SKIMS founder denied the claims in a statement issued to multiple outlets including People and Page Six.

"The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the representative wrote.

"Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

The original sex tape was made in 2002 and released in 2007.