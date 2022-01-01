Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song engaged

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly set to wed.



On Wednesday, sources told People that the couple recently got engaged, with Brenda photographed sporting a large diamond ring on her ring finger while running errands in Beverly Hills on Monday.



Representatives for Culkin and Song, 33, have not yet commented on the report.



The pair welcomed son Dakota Song Culkin last April, with the tot named after the Home Alone actor's late sister.



Culkin, 41, and Song met on the set of Changeland in 2017.



The star was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 until their divorce was finalised in 2002, and was in a long-term relationship with Mila Kunis from 2002 until 2011.



Meanwhile, Dollface actress Song was engaged to Trace Cyrus from 2011 until 2012.