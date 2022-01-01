Julia Stiles welcomes second child

Julia Stiles is a new mum.



The Riviera actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she had given birth to her second child, baby Arlo.



"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be," she wrote alongside a close-up photo of her newborn's feet.



However, Julia also posted a snap of some artwork her son Strummer had recently doodled on a toilet seat.



"Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it...," she joked.



Last November, the 10 Things I Hate About You star confirmed she was expecting when she cradled her growing baby bump while posing in a black dress on the red carpet at the premiere of her new film, Humans, in New York City.



Julia, 40, and her husband Preston J. Cook wed in 2017.