Brad Garrett weds

Brad Garrett has married his longtime fiancée, IsaBeall Quella.

The Everybody Loves Raymond actor and his partner wed in Montecito, California back in November.

"I married the love of my life," the 61-year-old said in a statement to People, adding jokingly: "Her, not so much."

Garrett and Quella also shared a photo from their special day, with the image showing the bride in a white beaded Reem Acra dress and carrying a bouquet of peonies.

The couple got engaged in 2015.

Garrett was previously married to Jill Diven, with whom he shares son Maxwell and daughter Hope.