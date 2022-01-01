Andrew Garfield reveals Tobey Maguire's involvement encouraged him to join Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has admitted that Tobey Maguire was a "big part" of the reason he decided to return for Spider-Man: No Way Home.



The Eyes of Tammy Faye star participated in a joint interview with his fellow Spider-Men Maguire and Tom Holland for the first time on Wednesday. During the Zoom discussion for Deadline, the actor admitted that one of the biggest factors that influenced his decision to return was his predecessor's inclusion in the project.



"I was just waiting to see if Tobey (Maguire) was gonna do it, and if Tobey was gonna do it then I was like, 'Well I have no choice,'" the Tick, Tick... Boom! star said. "I follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I'm a lemming for Tobe, but that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it."



He said that after meeting with producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, he was ready to join the cast.



"The intention feels very pure here," the 38-year-old actor recalled. "It feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story. It wasn't like they were just asking us to come and say hi and then leave again, but have our presence be in service to Tom's journey and where he is as Peter Parker."



Holland admitted during the interview that he loves watching all the fan reaction videos to the scenes involving Maguire and Garfield.



"I don't think I could ever have imagined it as being so well received by everyone," he shared. "I mean, I guess I had an idea that people would love this movie, but in no way, shape or form could I have thought it was going to be as big as it has been."



The film was released in December and has become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.