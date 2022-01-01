Jordyn Woods shuts down pregnancy rumours

Jordyn Woods has denied rumours suggesting she is pregnant with her first child.



On Wednesday, fans speculated that she was expecting after she snapped photos with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns while holding what appeared to be a tiny Nike shoebox.



One fan asked, "Are you preggy, that shoebox?"



"It was a gift card box," the model replied via her Instagram Stories. "And no, I don't want kids right now nor am I pregnant."



In addition, Jordyn explained that she was changing her clothes due to the colder weather in Portland, Oregon where the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star played this week.



"I've been wearing baggy clothes because it's cold AF!!! Minnesota was -4. Also I'm always cold AF (as f**k) regardless that's why I'm trying to get my iron up," she wrote with a crying face emoji.



The former Life of Kylie star has been dating the sportsman since May 2020.