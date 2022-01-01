Christina Ricci was almost 'arrested' while babysitting as a teenager

Christina Ricci has recalled how she was almost arrested as a teenage babysitter.

During an interview for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, the Yellowjackets star was asked about the jobs she worked before becoming an actress.

"I was a snack bar girl at the pool club when I was 13 but I also babysat," she began. "The last time I babysat, I was 12 and I almost got the kids arrested and I never babysat after that."

Ricci explained that she was babysitting kids in a "small town in New Jersey" that were only a year younger than her, which "was probably a poor judgment call on the parents' part".

She then recalled the situation happening due to a feud "with this other girl who lived down the street", and admitted that she had told the kids to egg the girl's house.

"The dad came running out from behind the house with a baseball bat and everyone screamed and we ran back to the house," the 41-year-old exclaimed, before sharing the fib she put together to not get caught.

"I put the dog on the leash so I could pretend that we were just walking the dog and I was afraid to walk the dog at night alone so I (said that I) 'Had the kids come with me, and we saw this really scary group of kids egging your house, sir,' and we ran," Ricci concluded. "But unfortunately, we had also been prank calling her and leaving horrible messages on her machine beforehand. Nobody believed me."