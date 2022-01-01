Josh Duhamel didn't have ring when he proposed to Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel didn't have a ring when he decided to propose to Audra Mari.



In an interview with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old actor admitted that he didn't have a plan for how to pop the question until the day of the proposal.



"I just sort of decided last minute that was how I wanted to do it," the Transformers star explained. "I was like, 'OK, you gonna do this today. Today's the day.' And that's just how it all kind of happened."



Duhamel admitted that he didn't have a ring to propose with, but he knew that he wanted to do it as they were on vacation in the Florida Keys. Eventually, the actor decided to send the former pageant queen a message in a bottle.



"I coordinated with (the concierge) there to make sure that bottle was floating up to shore as we were walking out there," he said, adding that he knew he wanted to marry Mari for a long time.



"Unfortunately, we were dating from the distance for a while, or it probably would've happened a lot earlier," the actor shared, explaining that his fiancee moved to Fargo, North Dakota, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. "We were right for each other, and we just made it work."



Duhamel began dating Mari, 28, in 2019 and they announced their engagement earlier this month. He was previously married to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and they share an eight-year-old son named Axl.