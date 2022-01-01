Gina Gershon defends working with Woody Allen

Gina Gershon has defended her decision to work with Woody Allen on his film Rifkin's Festival.



The filmmaker has long denied that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old. The allegations, which were made in the '90s, have resurfaced many times over the years and Allen has continually maintained his innocence.



In recent years, several stars have come out to express their regret about working with the Annie Hall director, but Gershon had no reservations about working with Allen on the film as she thinks he's a "genius".



"You know what, it serves no one to keep great artists from working, even the alleged victims, right?" she said to WGN. "And Woody Allen, you know, it makes me a little sad that that's how you lead this whole talk, talking about that whole controversy instead of talking about what an incredible artist he is. For me as an actress, he's been inspiring me ever since I can remember. So I was really thrilled to work with him."



As for the allegations against him, the Showgirls star said they are a "family matter" and "not really any of our business".



"In this world that we're living in right now it's a little bit tricky to even talk about it because things are pulled apart and put on social media and clickbait, and no one is safe," the actress continued. "It's sad. And that's the world we're living in right now. I thought in this country you're innocent until proven guilty because if the opposite were true we'd all be cancelled basically. That's how I feel. It's a weird time in the world."



Rifkin's Festival premiered at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain in 2020 and was released in the U.S. on Friday.