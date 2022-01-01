Lana Condor engaged

Lana Condor is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.



The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress took to Instagram on Friday to announce the exciting news.



"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she captioned a slideshow of images from her engagement photoshoot. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. (Our pets) Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"



Lana, who was born in Vietnam and adopted by American parents, went on praise Anthony for selecting the designers at Paris Jewellers to create her stunning diamond ring.



"Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female-owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate (with) a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over," the 24-year-old continued, while Anthony added: "I've wanted to do this for six years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife."



In response to the post, many of Lana and Anthony's celebrity friends shared congratulatory messages.



"So so happy for you two!!! congrats angel," wrote Camila Mendes, and Awkwafina commented, "Congrats Lana!!!"



In addition, Lana's To All the Boys I've Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo posted, "OH MY GOD. CONGRATULATIONS!!!"



Lana and actor/singer Anthony started dating in 2015.