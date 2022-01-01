Benedict Cumberbatch concedes non-binary Zoolander 2 character 'backfired a little bit'

Benedict Cumberbatch has admitted his non-binary character in Zoolander 2 "backfired a little bit".

The British actor appeared as All, a non-binary fashion model, in the 2016 comedy movie, which saw Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Will Ferrell reprise their roles from the 2001 hit.

Zoolander 2 opened to mostly negative reviews, and in a recent interview with Penélope Cruz for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Cumberbatch conceded he wouldn't have landed the part had the film been made in 2022.

"There was a lot of contention around the role, understandably now. And I think in this era, my role would never be performed by anybody other than a trans actor," the 45-year-old told Cruz, who portrayed Interpol agent Valentina Valencia. "But I remember at the time not thinking of it necessarily in that regard, and it being more about two dinosaurs, two heteronormative cliche´s not understanding this new diverse world. But it backfired a little bit. But it was lovely to meet you in that brief moment and to work with Ben and Owen."

In response, Cruz commented, "It was funny what you did."

In a petition posted online at the time, LGBTQ activists criticised producers over Cumberbatch's casting in the film and claimed that by hiring a "non-binary individual in a clearly negative way, the film endorses harmful and dangerous perceptions of the queer community at large".