Taylor Lautner was scared to leave the house for 10 years due to Twilight fame

Taylor Lautner was afraid to leave the house for 10 years at the height of his Twilight fame.



During an interview with Today, the 29-year-old actor admitted that he struggled with fame after he played Jacob Black in the vampire saga.



"Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can. It also can disappear overnight," he explained. "When I was 16, 17, 18 years old, waking up and trying to just go out for a walk or go on a date and I had 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going or show up to an airport or anywhere, and you have thousands of fans screaming."



Lautner, who starred opposite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the films, revealed he avoided tasks like going to the grocery store or the movies for fear of being recognised.



"I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared," the actor continued. "It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out, so I just didn't."



After the last Twilight film was released in 2012, Lautner starred in several projects, including TV shows Cuckoo and Scream Queens, before taking a break from acting in 2018. He recalled struggling with his decision even though he wanted to live a "normal life".



"In the moment, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life. But then when that's taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and start to be like 'oh, do people not care about me anymore?' When it goes away a little bit, you notice it, and that's the dangerous part because that can mess with your mind," he concluded.



Lautner recently returned to acting with the sports comedy Home Team, which was released on Netflix on Friday.