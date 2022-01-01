Simu Liu responds to Evangeline Lilly's vaccine mandate comments

Simu Liu has seemingly hit back at Evangeline Lilly's comments about Covid-19 vaccinations.



Last week, the Ant-Man and the Wasp star shared photos on Instagram from an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C., and in the caption, she insisted the mandates were not safe and healthy and wrote that she believed in "bodily sovereignty".



Fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars expressed disapproval for the 42-year-old actress' stance, although they didn't mention her directly by name.



Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared on social media that his grandparents died from the virus and had not been vaccinated.



"I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold," the 32-year-old actor wrote. "The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."



Lilly's Ant-Man co-star David Dastmalchian also responded to the actress' remarks, tweeting, "It's so unfortunate when people with a large platform use that platform to share irresponsible things."



The Lost actress has yet to respond to the comments. In her original post, she wrote, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."