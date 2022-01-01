Sean Penn reiterates controversial comments about masculinity

Sean Penn has addressed the comments he made about American masculinity.



During a recent interview with iNews, the 61-year-old actor shared his thoughts regarding American manhood.



"I am in the club that believes men in American culture have become wildly feminised," the Flag Day star told the outlet. "I don't think being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don't think that (in order) to be fair to women, we should become them."



Penn was asked about his remarks in an interview along with his daughter, Dylan, for The Independent.



"I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised," he reiterated. "I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them."



The Oscar winner explained that he thinks there are "cowardly genes" that lead to men "surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt".