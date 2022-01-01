Amy Schumer hits back at trolls with That's Not My Name viral video

Amy Schumer hit back at her haters with her own version of the That's Not My Name viral video over the weekend.

The popular social media trend, which started on TikTok, sees celebrities post the names of characters they have played during their career set to the 2008 hit That's Not My Name by The Ting Tings.

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone was one of the first actresses to participate in the trend, with Drew Barrymore, Kerry Washington, Idina Menzel, and Selma Blair joining in as it gained popularity.

Schumer put her own spin on the trend over the weekend. In a video posted to Instagram, the I Feel Pretty actress listed the different names that naysayers have called her over the years, including "fat", "trash", and "ugly", over clips from different roles she has played.

"Joining my lady actor friends. NOT MY NAME!" she wrote in the caption.

The comedian's followers supported her in the comments, with one writing, "I cant stand people who dare to say such things about other people. YOU ARE NONE OF THOSE 'WORDS' You are beautiful! I adore you! Stay amazing you gorgeous superwoman!"

Actresses also commented on the video, admitting Schumer's was the best one in the series so far. Washington wrote, "and... you win", Sarah Paulson posted, "Annnnnnd the BEST," and Michelle Pfeiffer shared a series of laughing emojis.