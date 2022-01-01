Nick Cannon expecting eighth child

Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his eighth child.



The Wild 'n Out host sparked speculation that he is about to be a father for the eighth time when he attended a gender reveal party on the beach in Malibu, California on Sunday.



Photos from the bash obtained by TMZ seemingly show Cannon and model Breana 'Bre' Tiesi celebrating as their guests fired party poppers filled with blue confetti, indicating the impending arrival is a boy.



Cannon and Tiesi were not known to be dating but the snaps show them hugging and holding hands during the party. They both cradled her baby bump as they posed for private party photographers in matching white outfits.



The 41-year-old's baby news comes almost two months after his son Zen tragically died in early December. Zen passed away at five months following a battle with brain cancer.



The Masked Singer host is father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares two children - Golden and Powerful Queen - with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion, who were born in June, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.



Tiesi was previously married to American football star Johnny Manziel between 2018 and 2021. Their divorce was finalised in November.



Neither Cannon nor Tiesi has commented on the report.