TV personality Cheslie Kryst dies aged 30

Former Miss USA and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst has died at the age of 30.



Kryst died on Sunday after jumping from her high-rise apartment building in midtown Manhattan, law enforcement sources told the New York Post.



"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.



"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on."



Kryst won the Miss North Carolina pageant in 2019 and went on to be crowned Miss USA later that year. She was also a licensed attorney and served as a correspondent for the U.S. entertainment show Extra from October 2019 until her death.



"Our hearts are broken," the company said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."



Actress Danielle Brooks tweeted that Kryst's death "saddens me deeply" while ER star Ming-Na Wen felt "shaken to the core" as she had been interviewed by Kryst during The Book of Boba Fett virtual junket earlier in January.



"Devastating. So tragic," she tweeted. "She was so beautiful, charming & engaging. I’m shaken to the core. My heart goes out to her loved ones, coworkers & fans. RIP, Cheslie."