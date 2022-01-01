Gigi Hadid to co-host Next in Fashion with Tan France

Gigi Hadid has signed on to co-host a new season of Next in Fashion with Tan France.

The first season of the fashion design competition show was released in January 2020, with Minju Kim eventually named as the winner.

But while the series was originally cancelled by Netflix bosses in June 2020, a representative announced on Monday that the show had been renewed. Hadid will replace Alexa Chung as one of the hosts.

"SOME NEWS: these two besties are hosting Next In Fashion Season 2! Casting is now open," a spokesperson wrote on Instagram.

Hadid shared the post and added, "So excited, thank you @netflix."

Meanwhile, France took to his Instagram page to upload a snap of himself and the fashion star at an event.

"Who would have thought when we met over FaceTime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right! The secret's out. You better get ready, casting is now open," he added.