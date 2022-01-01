Whoopi Goldberg apologises for claiming Holocaust wasn't 'about race'

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for claiming that the Holocaust wasn't "about race".



On Monday's episode of The View, the talk show hosts discussed a school in Tennessee banning the graphic novel Maus, which is about a Holocaust survivor.



During the conversation, Goldberg said, "Let's be truthful - the Holocaust isn't about race. It's about man's inhumanity to man - that's what it's about."



When one of her co-hosts said the Holocaust was "about white supremacy", Goldberg responded, "But these are two white groups of people. You're missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let's talk about it for what it is - it's how people treat each other. It's a problem. It doesn't matter if you're black or white, because black, white, Jews... everybody eats each other."



Her comments were quickly condemned by officials at the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Museum, as well as actress Debra Messing, who called the remarks "devastating and dangerous".



"No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted. "They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous."



On Monday night, the talk show host issued an apology for her remarks via a statement posted on Twitter.



"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is both," she wrote before sharing Greenblatt's message. "I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused. Written with my sincerest apologies."