Alyssa Scott responds to Nick Cannon's baby announcement

Alyssa Scott has insisted she's "at peace" following the news that her ex Nick Cannon is expecting another child two months after the death of their son.



The Masked Singer host and model Scott welcomed a son named Zen in June and he tragically passed away aged five months after a battle with brain cancer in December.



On Monday, The Nick Cannon Show host confirmed that model Bre Tiesi is expecting his eighth child, and Scott responded to the news by insisting she's "at peace" and "will not judge".



"I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months," Scott wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most."



The model expressed that it was "painful" to see her late son become a part of "conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy."



"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," she added. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."



The 41-year-old admitted on his show that he knew Tiesi was pregnant before Zen passed away and they tried to hold off sharing the news to "respect the grieving process with Alyssa". However, he was forced to make a confirmation after photographers snapped him and Tiesi attending a gender reveal party in Malibu, California on Sunday.