Taylor Lautner's fiancée used to be 'Team Edward' in Twilight debate

Taylor Lautner's fiancée used to be "Team Edward" in the debate over Twilight characters.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, host Kelly asked Lautner where his bride-to-be Taylor Dome stood on the topic over whether Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) should have chosen his character, Jacob Black, or Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the popular 2008 vampire movie and its sequels.

"She was Team Edward. Yes, she was," he sighed. "She's made up. I'm allowing her to make that mistake in her past. She's good now. She was not Team Jacob, unfortunately. Still love her!"

Lautner went on to share that it was his sister Makena who actually set him up with Dome.

"My sister always said she was going to introduce me to my future wife. I was like, 'Sure.' But she actually did," the 29-year-old smiled.

Lautner and Dome started dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in November.