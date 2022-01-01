Lamar Odom 'misses' ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom misses his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian "so much".



In a sneak preview of the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, the 42-year-old retired basketball player told cast member Todrick Hall that he had a dream about Kardashian.



"I dreamt (about) my ex-wife last night," Odom said, before admitting that he no longer talks to the reality star. "I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back."



In 2009, the couple married after dating for a month and filmed their wedding for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The Revenge Body host filed for divorce from the sports star in 2013 and it was finalised in 2016.



Last month, the reality star learned that her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Thompson had previously denied paternity of the child but confirmed the news on Instagram in early January. Kardashian and Thompson share a three-year-old daughter, True.



Odom spoke out about the incident at the time and sent a message of support to Kardashian.



"I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," he wrote of Kardashian in a Facebook comment, captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. "She is a good person and deserves the world."



Celebrity Big Brother premieres on Wednesday.