Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth expecting first child

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are reportedly expecting their first child together.



The 28-year-old actress was recently spotted with a baby bump while running errands in Pasadena, California. In the photo, which was published by People on Tuesday, the bottom of the bump can be seen below her white top and above her black fitness leggings.



The pair first tied the knot in 2016, but in 2018, a representative announced that they were filing for divorce. The Honey Boy actor and Emma star have split multiple times since they began dating in 2012, and in 2020, the two sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted wearing their wedding rings. A year later, the couple was photographed walking around Disneyland arm-in-arm.



The 35-year-old actor first met the actress on the set of Lars von Trier's 2013 film Nymphomaniac. She also appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.



The private couple has not spoken out about the pregnancy yet.