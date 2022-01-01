Rita Moreno recalls becoming suicidal after 'mistreatment' by Marlon Brando

Rita Moreno once attempted suicide after "mistreatment" by her former boyfriend Marlon Brando.



During a chat with Jessica Chastain for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the legendary actress opened up about her tumultuous relationship with The Godfather star, whom she dated for eight years in the 1950s.



Moreno - who appeared in 1969's The Night of the Following Day alongside Brando - recalled trying to "end" her life one night while at his house.



"(I) tried to end my life with pills in his house. That's how I tried to do it," she explained. "I didn't understand that if I was going to kill this pathetic, sad, trod-upon Rita, the rest of Rita was also going to go with me. I really didn't seem to understand that. But that's what the attempt was. It was an attempt."



Moreno, 90, explained that the actor was bad "when it comes to women" and that she was a "different person" when she dated him.



"Ultimately, it was exciting to be with Marlon. Oh, my God, it was exciting," the West Side Story icon said of the late actor, who died at the age of 80 in 2004. "He was extraordinary in many, many ways, but he was a bad guy."



"I had all the makings of a doormat," she continued. "So, whenever he lied, I would look at him and I'd say, 'Marlon, look at me.' And he'd start to grin this kind of - I don't want to use the bad word - that poop-eating grin. I could read him like a book and that's why he loved me, and that's why he mistreated me in so many ways."