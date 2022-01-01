Cillian Murphy was 'reeling' from Helen McCrory's death throughout Peaky Blinders shoot

Cillian Murphy was "reeling" from his co-star Helen McCrory's death while making the new series of Peaky Blinders.



The Irish actor was originally set to reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby alongside the Harry Potter star as Aunt Polly in March 2020. However, production was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and didn't resume until January 2021, when it became clear that McCrory was not well enough to return and Polly had to be written out.



The actress, who had been with the show since the beginning, passed away in April at the age of 52 following a battle with breast cancer.



In a cover interview with Esquire U.K., Murphy admitted the cast and crew were in a state of shock about her death for the rest of the shoot.



"We were just reeling throughout the whole thing," he said. "She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her. The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn't for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it. But she was so private and so f**king brave and courageous."



The Inception star went on to admit that he found her passing "very confusing" and he still can't believe she is no longer around.



"She cares about everybody. She's really funny and really cool, and she had this real warmth. She really cared," he praised. "It's just... I still can't believe she's not here. It doesn't make sense. I've never lost anyone like that - who was young and a friend. It was very confusing. But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person."



The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders premieres later this month.