Heidi Klum brushes off criticism of 'very high' voice

Heidi Klum has brushed off criticism of her "high, screechy" voice.

During an interview on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, the 48-year-old model discussed her recent collaboration with Snoop Dogg on the song Chai Tea with Heidi and admitted that she has "always been kind of teased" about her voice.

However, Heidi insisted her sound was actually an asset when it came to releasing her first single.

"Maybe in this case it's helped that I have such a high voice because this wasn't a problem for me," she mused. "I have no problem singing up there, but that's like my, my comfort zone singing up here, which is annoying to a lot of people."

Heidi added that she has never been able to disguise her distinctive voice.

"People always make fun of my voice because I have a very high, screechy voice," the former Project Runway host explained. "But I guess I have a very recognisable voice. In Germany, I've done many games where I have to call in and I will just say one sentence and people are like, 'Oh, yes it's Heidi.'"