Simu Liu to delve into family's story with new memoir

Simu Liu is to explore the story of a "family of dreamers" with his upcoming memoir.

The actor and stuntman, perhaps best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, announced on Wednesday that he will release his first book, We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, on 3 May.

"This entire process has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life; I got to sit down with my parents and really absorb their story, beat for beat and chapter by chapter. I took their experiences and then combined them with my own coming-of-age journey to form a heartfelt (and hilarious!) story about a family of dreamers who never stopped reaching for better lives, and ultimately persevered despite all odds," the 32-year-old said in a statement. "I can't promise that you'll become a movie star after reading it, but I can guarantee that you will be moved, inspired, and a little annoyed at my gratuitous use of the Oxford comma."

Liu also shared that the book will detail his early years in China, his childhood spent in Canada, and ultimately, his decision to pursue a career in Hollywood.