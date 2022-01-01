Gigi Hadid has a secret TikTok account for watching her favourite videos.

During an interview for the March 2022 issue of InStyle magazine, the model revealed that she is a big fan of the video-sharing platform.

"I do have a secret TikTok, which I don't post on, and I don't follow anyone I know on it," she said. "I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos. And a lot of true crime storytelling, like murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff."

Gigi went on to add that she also likes watching people clean out the homes of hoarders as well as the clips that show expert cleaners transform old swimming pools "until they're glitzy glam".

Elsewhere in the chat, Gigi noted that she is much more involved in her Instagram content.

And while she may not be able to personally reach out to each and everyone of her 72 million followers, she will be forever grateful for a handful of dedicated fans.

"I know the faces of my earliest fans. If I see them in person, we hug. I know if they've been a fan for 10 years," the 26-year-old added.