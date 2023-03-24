Halle Berry hints at John Wick spin-off movie for her character Sofia

Halle Berry has hinted a 'John Wick' spin-off featuring her character Sofia Al-Azwar could be in the works.

The 55-year-old actress has confirmed Al-Azwar - a former assassin who appeared in 2019 movie 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' - won't be part of the next film in the franchise, 'John Wick: Chapter 4', but Sofia may well land her own motion picture.

Berry told IGN: "Sofia's not in the next 'John Wick' movie.

"There could possibly be a Sofia ... her own movie.

"So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

In December, it was revealed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' had been pushed back to 2023.

A new video teaser from Lionsgate Movies confirmed the Keanu Reeves-led film will drop on March 24th, 2023, nearly a year after the scheduled May 27th, 2022 release date.

As well as Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson will star in the Chad Stahelski-directed motion picture.

In August, it was revealed Clancy Brown had joined the cast of the action franchise.

Stahelski said at the time: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the world of 'John Wick'!"

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have written the script for the film, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.

McShane will return as Winston in the forthcoming movie, alongside Reeves as the titular hitman character.