Sebastian Stan and Lily James 'never' saw each other out of character for Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan and Lily James did not see each other out of character while filming Pam & Tommy.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the pair were asked about their transformations into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the miniseries.

"I texted Lily early on," the 39-year-old actor began. "I said, 'Listen, I'm scared s**tless, and I'm gonna need to hold your hand, and if you want to hold mine, we're here, we're in this together.' And then I didn't see her outside of Pamela until the end of the shoot."

The pair said they were "terrified" to play the iconic couple in the show, which looks at the Baywatch star's marriage to the Motley Crue rocker and the release of their infamous sex tape in the '90s.

"I think we were both just terrified to play these characters. They're real-life people," the Avengers: Endgame star continued. "I don't have tattoos on my body. I think we both would just, on repeat, listen to their voices and their interviews."

Stan explained that to achieve the raspy sound of Anderson and Lee's voices, they would "??scream into pillows in between the scenes".

"I think everyone thought we were literally losing our minds in our trailers!" James added.