Jennifer Lopez denies trying to recreate Jenny from the Block video during yacht trip

Jennifer Lopez has insisted she and Ben Affleck were not trying to recreate a moment from her Jenny from the Block music video during a yacht trip last year.

During an interview with People, the 52-year-old singer was asked about a viral paparazzi photo of her and Affleck, in which they could be seen laying down on the yacht, with Affleck resting his hand on her bikini-clad bottom. The photo mirrored a similar moment in her 2002 music video, which featured an appearance from the singer's then-boyfriend.

"We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!" the Marry Me actress said of the speculation. "I was lying down... It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it."

The Grammy nominee joked that she didn't know there was "paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean" when they were relaxing together on the boat off the coast of St. Tropez in July last year.

Despite not trying to recreate the moment, she said that she found the theory "funny" and has enjoyed the fan reaction to her reunion with Affleck.

The couple was originally engaged between 2002 and 2004. They rekindled their relationship last year.