Four men charged over the death of Michael K. Williams

Four men have been charged in relation to the death of actor Michael K. Williams.

In September, The Wire actor was found dead in his New York apartment of what was later confirmed as a drug overdose. He was 54.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced they had arrested four men in connection to the Critics Choice Award winner's death. One has been charged with selling heroin laced with fentanyl.

Prosecutors allege that one man, Irvin Cartagena, was caught on surveillance footage selling Williams the lethal drug. Cartagena was apprehended in Puerto Rico, while his co-conspirators Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, and Carlos Macci, were arrested in New York City.

All four men have been charged with conspiracy, which holds a maximum sentence of 40 years behind bars, while Cartagena is also charged with the actor's death. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years for Williams' death.

The authorities claim the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight after knowing Williams had died after taking one of their products. The suspects had been under surveillance by the police even before the actor's death.

"This is a public health crisis, and it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don't care about who you are or what you've accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement regarding the arrests.

The three made initial court appearances in Manhattan on Wednesday while Cartagena is due to appear on Thursday in Puerto Rico.