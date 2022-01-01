Sara Ramirez responds to criticism of And Just Like That... character

Sara Ramirez has responded to the "online hate" aimed at their character on And Just Like That...

Since the premiere of the Sex and the City spin-off in December, Che Diaz has been a divisive figure, with a critic at The Daily Beast even labelling them "the indisputable worst character on television".

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 46-year-old - who came out as non-binary last year and uses they/them pronouns - was asked about their controversial character.

"I'm very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry," they said. "And that's way more important to me because I'm a real human being. I'm really proud of the representation that we've created."

The Tony Award winner added that the show has been able to create a character who is "a human being, who is imperfect, who's complex, who is not here to be liked, who's not here for anybody's approval".

However, Ramirez admitted that they are "not in control of the writing" and as an actor they can only control so much of what their character does.

"I welcome the passion that folks are bringing to the table around this representation," the star continued. "But in real life, there are a lot of different human beings who show up to the table, speaking truth to power in myriad ways. And they all land differently with different people. And Che Diaz has their own audience that they speak to who really get a kick out of what they're doing."