Roland Emmerich slams Star Wars and Marvel movies

Roland Emmerich has accused 'Star Wars' and Marvel movies of "ruining" the film industry.

The 66-year-old director has helmed movies such as 'Independence Day' and 'The Day After Tomorrow' but lamented that the popularity of big franchises prevents other filmmakers from working on original projects.

Asked if the disaster genre has changed in recent times, Roland told Den of Geek: "Oh yes. Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and 'Star Wars', have pretty much taken over. It's ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore."

The 'Moonfall' director says it is now more difficult to make a film based on an original idea and admits that his reputation was key to getting his latest movie – which stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson – made.

Roland explained: "You should make bold new movies, you know?

"And I think, actually, Christopher Nolan is the master of that. He is someone who can make movies about whatever he wants. I have it a little bit harder, but I still have a big enough name – especially when it's a disaster (movie) or has some sort of disaster theme."

The director recently revealed how he was planning to make a 'Moonfall' trilogy but is now uncertain about making follow-up projects.

Roland said: "I'm not very high on sequels. But I tried this time to make this a trilogy, but I am not sure even if I want it anymore.

"I think if I do a sequel, I will make it a little bit more like the original 'Star Wars', the second one will have a huge cliffhanger. Because that's totally lost on people.

"Everything always has to be clean cut. Why not leave them hanging and say, 'We left you hanging, see the conclusion in two years.'"