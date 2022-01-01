Dune leads 2022 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads the 2022 British Academy Film Awards nominations with 11.



The movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, topped the nominations when they were announced in London on Thursday.



Dune received nods for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer, and Best Special Visual Effects, among a range of other technical categories.



Dune was followed by Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with eight, Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film Belfast with six, then Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story with five each.



The sci-fi blockbuster will compete with Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza for the Best Film prize, while the nominees for Outstanding British Film are No Time to Die, Belfast, After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, House of Gucci, Last Night in Soho, and Passing.



The Leading Actress shortlist threw up some surprises, with snubs for frontrunners Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Olivia Colman. The race is between Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA, After Love's Joanna Scanlan, Passing's Tessa Thompson, and Renate Reinsve for Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World.



In the Leading Actor category, British stars Adeel Akhtar and Stephen Graham made appearances for their respective indie films Ali & Ava and Boiling Point, joining award season favourites Will Smith for King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up.



The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Film:



Belfast



Dune



The Power of the Dog



Don't Look Up



Licorice Pizza







Outstanding British Film:



Belfast



After Love



Ali & Ava



Boiling Point



Cyrano



Everybody's Talking About Jamie



House of Gucci



Last Night in Soho



No Time to Die



Passing







Best Leading Actor:



Will Smith - King Richard



Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog



Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava



Mahershala Ali - Swan Song



Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up



Stephen Graham - Boiling Point







Best Leading Actress:



Lady Gaga - House of Gucci



Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza



Emilia Jones - CODA



Joanna Scanlan - After Love



Tessa Thompson - Passing



Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World







Best Supporting Actor:



Ciaran Hinds - Belfast



Troy Kotsur - CODA



Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog



Mike Faist - West Side Story



Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog



Woody Norman - C'Mon C'Mon







Best Supporting Actress:



Caitriona Balfe - Belfast



Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard



Ariana DeBose - West Side Story



Ruth Negga - Passing



Ann Dowd - Mass



Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter







Best Director:



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Aleem Khan - After Love



Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car



Audrey Diwan - Happening



Julia Ducournau - Titane







Best Original Screenplay:



Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up



Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos



Zach Baylin - King Richard







Best Adapted Screenplay:



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter



Siân Heder - CODA



Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune



Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car







Best Original Score:



Hans Zimmer - Dune



Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch



Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog



Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up



Daniel Pemberton - Being the Ricardos







Best Animated Film:



Encanto



Flee



The Mitchells vs. The Machines



Luca







Best Documentary:



Flee



Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



The Rescue



Cow



Becoming Cousteau







Best Film Not in the English Language:



Drive My Car



The Worst Person in the World



Parallel Mothers



The Hand of God



Petit Maman







Best Cinematography:



Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth



Greig Fraser - Dune



Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley



Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog



Linus Sandgren - No Time to Die







Best Production Design:



Cyrano



Dune



The French Dispatch



Nightmare Alley



West Side Story







Best Costume Design:



Cruella



Cyrano



Dune



The French Dispatch



Nightmare Alley







Best Hair and Make-Up:



Cruella



Dune



The Eyes of Tammy Faye



House of Gucci



Cyrano







Best Sound:



Dune



Last Night in Soho



No Time to Die



A Quiet Place Part II



West Side Story







Best Editing:



Belfast



Dune



Licorice Pizza



No Time to Die



Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)







Best Special Visual Effects:



Dune



The Matrix Resurrections



No Time to Die



Free Guy



Ghostbusters: Afterlife







Best Casting:



Boiling Point



Dune



The Hand of God



King Richard



West Side Story







Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:



Aleem Khan - After Love



James Cummings, Hester Ruoff - Boiling Point



Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall



Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor - Keyboard Fantasies



Rebecca Hall - Passing







Best British Short Film:



The Black Cop



Femme



The Palace



Stuffed



Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee







Best British Short Animation:



Affairs of the Art



Do Not Feed the Pigeons



Night of the Living Dread







EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):



Lashana Lynch



Kodi Smit-McPhee



Ariana DeBose



Harris Dickinson



Millicent Simmonds