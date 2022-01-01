Dune leads 2022 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

- NEWS
Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads the 2022 British Academy Film Awards nominations with 11.
The movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, topped the nominations when they were announced in London on Thursday.
Dune received nods for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer, and Best Special Visual Effects, among a range of other technical categories.
Dune was followed by Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with eight, Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film Belfast with six, then Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story with five each.
The sci-fi blockbuster will compete with Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza for the Best Film prize, while the nominees for Outstanding British Film are No Time to Die, Belfast, After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, House of Gucci, Last Night in Soho, and Passing.
The Leading Actress shortlist threw up some surprises, with snubs for frontrunners Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Olivia Colman. The race is between Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA, After Love's Joanna Scanlan, Passing's Tessa Thompson, and Renate Reinsve for Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World.
In the Leading Actor category, British stars Adeel Akhtar and Stephen Graham made appearances for their respective indie films Ali & Ava and Boiling Point, joining award season favourites Will Smith for King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up.
The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Film:
Belfast
Dune
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Outstanding British Film:
Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Best Leading Actor:
Will Smith - King Richard
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Best Leading Actress:
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - CODA
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
Best Supporting Actor:
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Woody Norman - C'Mon C'Mon
Best Supporting Actress:
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Ruth Negga - Passing
Ann Dowd - Mass
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Best Director:
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Aleem Khan - After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan - Happening
Julia Ducournau - Titane
Best Original Screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder - CODA
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best Original Score:
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
Daniel Pemberton - Being the Ricardos
Best Animated Film:
Encanto
Flee
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Luca
Best Documentary:
Flee
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
The Rescue
Cow
Becoming Cousteau
Best Film Not in the English Language:
Drive My Car
The Worst Person in the World
Parallel Mothers
The Hand of God
Petit Maman
Best Cinematography:
Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser - Dune
Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog
Linus Sandgren - No Time to Die
Best Production Design:
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Costume Design:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Best Hair and Make-Up:
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Cyrano
Best Sound:
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Best Editing:
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time to Die
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Special Visual Effects:
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Best Casting:
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Aleem Khan - After Love
James Cummings, Hester Ruoff - Boiling Point
Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall
Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor - Keyboard Fantasies
Rebecca Hall - Passing
Best British Short Film:
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Best British Short Animation:
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):
Lashana Lynch
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds