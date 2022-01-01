NEWS

Dune leads 2022 BAFTA Film Awards nominations

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads the 2022 British Academy Film Awards nominations with 11.

The movie adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, topped the nominations when they were announced in London on Thursday.

Dune received nods for Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer, and Best Special Visual Effects, among a range of other technical categories.

Dune was followed by Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with eight, Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age film Belfast with six, then Licorice Pizza, No Time to Die, and West Side Story with five each.

The sci-fi blockbuster will compete with Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up, and Licorice Pizza for the Best Film prize, while the nominees for Outstanding British Film are No Time to Die, Belfast, After Love, Ali & Ava, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, House of Gucci, Last Night in Soho, and Passing.

The Leading Actress shortlist threw up some surprises, with snubs for frontrunners Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Olivia Colman. The race is between Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA, After Love's Joanna Scanlan, Passing's Tessa Thompson, and Renate Reinsve for Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World.

In the Leading Actor category, British stars Adeel Akhtar and Stephen Graham made appearances for their respective indie films Ali & Ava and Boiling Point, joining award season favourites Will Smith for King Richard, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Don't Look Up.

The British Academy Film Awards, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will take place on 13 March at London's Royal Albert Hall.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Film:

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza



Outstanding British Film:

Belfast

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing



Best Leading Actor:

Will Smith - King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point



Best Leading Actress:

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World



Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Woody Norman - C'Mon C'Mon



Best Supporting Actress:

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Ruth Negga - Passing

Ann Dowd - Mass

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter



Best Director:

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Julia Ducournau - Titane



Best Original Screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Zach Baylin - King Richard



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder - CODA

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car



Best Original Score:

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Daniel Pemberton - Being the Ricardos



Best Animated Film:

Encanto

Flee

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Luca



Best Documentary:

Flee

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Rescue

Cow

Becoming Cousteau



Best Film Not in the English Language:

Drive My Car

The Worst Person in the World

Parallel Mothers

The Hand of God

Petit Maman



Best Cinematography:

Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser - Dune

Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog

Linus Sandgren - No Time to Die



Best Production Design:

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Costume Design:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley



Best Hair and Make-Up:

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Cyrano



Best Sound:

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story



Best Editing:

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



Best Special Visual Effects:

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife



Best Casting:

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Aleem Khan - After Love

James Cummings, Hester Ruoff - Boiling Point

Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall

Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor - Keyboard Fantasies

Rebecca Hall - Passing



Best British Short Film:

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee



Best British Short Animation:

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread



EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):

Lashana Lynch

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

