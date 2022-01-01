Neil Patrick Harris 'not sure' if he should appear on How I Met Your Father

Neil Patrick Harris has ruled out making a guest appearance on How I Met Your Father.

In a recent edition of his newsletter, Wondercade, the 48-year-old actor discussed the How I Met Your Mother spin-off with its star, Hilary Duff.

Harris featured in the original show as Barney Stinson, but he isn't sure the womanising businessman would connect with viewers today.

"As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry," he told the Lizzie McGuire alum. "Barney's antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he's changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it's in anyone's best interest."

Duff, who plays Sophie in the Hulu spin-off, agreed that Stinson's antics would not play well in the post #MeToo era.

"I'm not sure how you feel about this, but I'm pretty sure Barney would... be in jail in 2022," the actress joked. "Since we're living in the world of females coming into power, I'm assuming that's why they made Valentina (Francia Raisa) a woman!"

How I Met Your Father premiered earlier this month.