Carter Reum reveals what he would change about Paris Hilton

Carter Reum has revealed the one thing he wishes he could change about Paris Hilton.

In a clip from their reality series Paris In Love, the newlyweds discussed what they would change about each other if they could during a romantic bike ride on the beach.

Sharing his pet peeve, the venture capitalist said, "Well, there's one thing. You're a little less organised than I'd like. I just blame your creativity on that."

The Cooking with Paris host joked that life "could be worse", and he assured her it could be "way worse".

"I always tell people if you weren't messy, if there wasn't one small thing not perfect about you, I wouldn't believe you were true myself," he replied.

"Sometimes I get scared that you're too good to be true," Hilton gushed, before Reum joked that he is "custom-made" for her.

When the tables are turned, the socialite insisted there was "nothing" she would change about her husband, before admitting, "You're a little bossy. You get mad at me when I'm late. It reminds me of my sister."

In a confessional, Reum also shared that they disagree about what to watch on TV every night.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot in November.