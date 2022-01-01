James McAvoy confirms he's married to Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy has married his girlfriend Lisa Liberati.



In an interview with The Guardian, the 42-year-old actor confirmed that he had recently tied the knot with his American partner Liberati. He admitted to spending much of his time in Philadelphia, which he called a "second home", but declined to elaborate further about his private life.



The two met on the set of M. Night Shyamalan's 2016 thriller, Split, in which McAvoy played the main character, Kevin. The Last King of Scotland star and Liberati, who was the director's personal assistant at the time, began dating a couple of years later.



Rumours of the two marrying in secret began a year after they started dating, after director Jamie Lloyd allegedly overheard the Scottish actor referring to Lisa as his "wife".



McAvoy was previously married to his Shameless co-star Anne-Marie Duff between 2006 and 2016. They share an 11-year-old son named Brendan.