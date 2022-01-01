Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales expecting second child

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Gonzales are expecting their second child.



The Twilight star and model/actress revealed their happy news in a video montage on Instagram on Thursday. The footage begins with a pregnancy test declaring that Brittany is "pregnant" and cuts to her telling the actor by putting the baby's due date in their shared calendar. He looks up from his phone in surprise and asks, "We're pregnant?" before hugging her in celebration.



The video then cuts to their daughter Ashtyn wearing a pink "big sister" top as the family poses together in the garden, with Brittany's baby bump on clear display.



In the video caption, the 36-year-old wrote, "2 under 2 in 2022... God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz."



She shared the same footage on her Instagram account and wrote, "2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!! Some might say we're crazy, we say we're crazy BLESSED."



Kellan and Brittany, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child together in February last year.



Brittany announced Ashtyn's arrival on Instagram at the time by writing, "The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away. It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine."



She suffered a miscarriage in 2020.