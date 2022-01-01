Sarah Jessica Parker does not want Kim Cattrall to join And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted she wouldn't feel comfortable with Kim Cattrall joining And Just Like That...



In the final episode of the Sex and the City revival series, the star's character Carrie meets off-screen with Cattrall's character, Samantha, who now exists via text message. Fans speculated that the 65-year-old actress might make an appearance in the series, but Parker admitted she would not feel comfortable about that.



"I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared. I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know," she told Variety. "After we didn't do the (third) movie and the studio couldn't meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn't fit into what was important or needed for us."



Cattrall, who recently joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, declined to participate in a third Sex and the City film, which was ultimately scrapped, and she became embroiled in a public back-and-forth with Parker. She was not approached about the new series, which reunites Parker with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.



Speaking about how Cattrall's absence has been handled on the show, Parker added, "There's a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim. Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."



Both Parker, writer/director Michael Patrick King and HBO officials have expressed interest in a second season of And Just Like That.. but it is yet to be officially renewed.