Rebel Wilson obtains restraining order against obsessed fan

Rebel Wilson has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man who claims they have a child together.

The Pitch Perfect star's lawyer, Susan Haber, went to court to get her client legal protection from the 39-year-old man, who has allegedly been harassing the Australian actress for months by showing up at her house and leaving her gifts and notes.

In the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Wilson claims the man found her Los Angeles home and dropped off a handwritten note in which he claims they have a 20-year-old son together.

In the note, the man alleges that they met in a nightclub in 2001 and hit it off and "we both know what happened thereafter". The 41-year-old star claims the allegation is false as she's never met the man. The obsessed fan has also reportedly turned up at her home to leave behind gifts, including a stuffed penguin bearing a card that reads "love".

Wilson writes in the legal paperwork that she is concerned for her safety as the man is "delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had, and wants to continue to have" with her.

A judge granted the temporary restraining order, meaning the man must stay 100 yards away from the actress and not get in contact with her.