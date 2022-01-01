Barbie Ferreira calls out 'backhanded compliments' about her body

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has opened up about her frustration with the body positivity movement.

In an interview with Who What Wear, the 25-year-old actress drew parallels between her feelings about body acceptance and the arc of her Euphoria character, Kat, who had a meltdown about body positivity in a recent episode.

"I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me," she explained. "I hope other people (watching) can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."

The actress said that she dislikes when people applaud her for wearing clothes traditionally associated with "thinner" bodies.

"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she continued. "Comments like those are just backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25."

Ferreira, who worked as a model before being cast in the drama, asserted that progress around acceptance of bigger bodies has changed since she began her career.

"I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet," she added.