Jude Hill: Oscar nod would be 'nice'

Jude Hill thinks it would be “really nice” to be nominated for an Oscar.

The 11-year-old actor – who has already been shortlisted for both Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards – is tipped to become the youngest Best Actor Academy Award nominee since 1931 for his work on ‘Belfast’ and though he’s trying not to listen to the speculation, he thinks it would be great for director Sir Kenneth Branagh if the movie does well at the ceremony.

He told HELLO! magazine: “Hearing all those people say I will be nominated is really nice, but Oscar is a very big word.

“I do think Kenneth deserves all the praise the film is getting.

“He’s put so much work into it as it’s so really personal for him.”

Jude plays Buddy, a fictionalised version of the director, in the movie and he was initially “pretty scared” at the thought of meeting Kenneth, but they ultimately got on very well.

He said: ”I felt like the world’s luckiest boy meeting him. He was such a lovely person and so down to earth.

“I was actually pretty scared at first because I played a younger version of him but he put me at ease straight away. As soon as he started speaking, my butterflies went and we had fun.

“They all helped me out. Kenneth taught me about angles of the shots and about the camera and Ciaran Hinds taught me how to have fun on set.

“Judi Dench showed me how to learn lines – each and every single person taught me something different.”

The young actor returned to school once filming was complete, but he insisted his friends didn’t treat him any differently.

He said: “They were really excited hearing about what I had been doing but it didn’t really change anything and it only comes up a few times in our conversations.

“They’ve all gone to see the film though and they’re so proud.”