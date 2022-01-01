Jodie Comer forgot how 'exhausting' playing Villanelle in Killing Eve is

Jodie Comer didn't remember how "exhausting" playing Villanelle in Killing Eve was until she returned to shoot season four.

The British actress found fame playing the Russian assassin in the spy thriller series, which comes to an end with the upcoming fourth season. The third series finished filming in January 2020 and Comer had more than a year off, during which she starred in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and TV movie Help, before production on the fourth began in June last year.

The Free Guy star admitted to W magazine that she had forgotten how taxing playing Villanelle was until she returned to the set.

"I mean, (playing her is) so liberating - and also exhausting," she said. "I didn't realise quite how much, but we obviously had a bit of a break before we went back to shooting season four. We had a year-long hiatus, and the first week back doing the final season, I was like, 'Whoa, okay, I've got to get back into this.' But I think it was good to have a little bit of space and be myself, solidly, for a good half of a year."

The 28-year-old also shared that she was grateful Villanelle prefers wearing comfortable, practical clothes and shoes while carrying out her hits.

"Comfort is key with her, which I always appreciated. When I first read that she was a Russian assassin living in France, I thought, ‘Oh no, are they going to have her scaling walls in seven-inch heels?’ They were like, 'No, because that doesn't make any sense.' So, it was great to have flat shoes," she added.

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve, also starring Sandra Oh, begins airing in America later this month.