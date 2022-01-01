George Clooney hopes Ben Affleck wins Oscar for The Tender Bar

George Clooney hopes "wonderful actor" Ben Affleck wins an Oscar for his performance in The Tender Bar.

In the coming-of-age drama, directed by Clooney, the Hollywood star plays Charlie Maguire, a bar owner who forms a close relationship with his nephew JR and encourages him to become a writer.

Reflecting on Affleck's performance in an interview with Deadline, Clooney praised his friend's dedication.

"I've had great success working with him the two times I've worked with him. I'm a giant fan of his," the 60-year-old commented. "I have to say the thing that's so cool about that is Ben really showed up, and he stuck his neck out, and yes, he's gotten a SAG award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. He deserves it. He put his neck out there, and he really worked hard on this, and he hasn't been acknowledged much as an actor, and he's a really wonderful actor."

Previously, Affleck and Clooney worked together as producers on Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2013. The 49-year-old also won an Oscar for Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on 8 February, and the winners will be unveiled at a ceremony on 27 March.