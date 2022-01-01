Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West has alleged Kim Kardashian has accused him of "putting a hit out on her".

Last week, the estranged couple engaged in a public feud after Kanye - who now goes by the name Ye - posted a comment on Instagram in which he claimed he disapproved of their eight-year-old daughter North having a TikTok account.

On Sunday, Kanye once again took to the social media site and made further accusations against Kim, including the allegation that the reality TV star told him the previous day that she was concerned for her personal safety.

"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER," he began.

The rapper then repeated his claim that he was initially shut out of their four-year-old daughter Chicago's birthday party last month.

"SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER," the 44-year-old continued. "THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE (sic)."

Further, Kanye alleged one of Kim's cousins contacted him about North's TikTok account and claimed she agreed with his stance, and also alleged the lives of his children were being "one-sidedly controlled".

"I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT BEING CALLED ERATIC (sic). I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN," he concluded.

Kim has not yet responded to Kanye's latest comments. However, in a statement issued on Friday, the mother-of-four stated that she was "saddened" by the Donda hitmaker's behaviour.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and, hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," the 41-year-old said.

Kim and Kanye are also parents to sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.