Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second child

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed a baby boy.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul announced the arrival of her second child on Sunday when she posted a close-up black-and-white photo of her daughter Stormi's hand holding the newborn's on Instagram.

In the caption, the 24-year-old revealed that the child was born the day after Stormi's fourth birthday, as she simply wrote, "2/2/22" with a blue heart emoji.

Her representative confirmed to People that the new arrival is a boy. No further details, such as his name, has been shared.

Kylie's family reacted to the announcement in the comments, with Kim and Khloe Kardashian posting blue heart emojis, Kourtney Kardashian writing, "Mommy of two life", and their mother Kris Jenner commenting, "Angel Pie".

The Sicko Mode rapper simply posted a mix of blue and black heart emojis in the comments.

The reality star confirmed she was expecting her second child with Travis in September when she posted an Instagram video that concluded with Stormi kissing her belly.

To celebrate her daughter's birthday earlier this month, Kylie shared a snap of the trio in a group hug and wrote in the caption, "Our baby is 4... happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."

Kylie and Travis have been in an on-off relationship since 2017.