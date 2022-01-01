Jared Leto reveals how he mastered Paolo's accent in House of Gucci

Jared Leto only had a "minute and a half" clip of Paolo Gucci speaking to go by to master his accent in 'House of Gucci'.

The 49-year-old actor portrayed the bumbling fashion designer in the 2021 crime drama, and he's revealed how he learns different accents by picking up the "mistakes" and "habits" the person makes.

However, he didn't have much to go by when preparing for the role of Italian Paolo.

He said: “I had about a minute and a half of his voice in an interview."

Once he was done filming 'House of Gucci' in Italy, the 'Suicide Squad' star had to jet out to New York for his part as Israeli Adam Neumann in Apple TV+'s miniseries 'WeCrashed'.

Speaking during a TCA panel, he said: “I literally went from Italy to New York, just coming from 'House of Gucci' where I was playing Italian, and little did I know they actually have a lot of similarities, the two accents.

"With Adam’s accent I wasn’t really doing an Israeli accent, I was doing Adam’s accent. An accent is just a series of mistakes. You learn how to say a word and maybe you don’t say it ‘correctly,’ whatever that means, but it’s just a series of habits. It’s the way your mouth makes shapes. Everyone learns theirs differently."

The 30 Seconds to Mars rocker insisted it was easy to pick up the latter accent because he was in a "bubble" with other Israelis while shooting the drama about the rise and fall of co-working firm WeWork.

Jared added: “I think probably the insurance against things slipping into caricature is to dive into as much truth as possible, right? In this case, I had a great team of Israelis surrounding me that I was working with. We kind of had our own bubble during this time when we all were in a bubble, so that voice and that accent was around me all the time.”