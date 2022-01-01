Lake Bell drew upon nude photo scandal while directing Pam & Tommy

Lake Bell drew upon her nude photo scandal while directing episodes of Pam & Tommy.



The actress helmed episodes four and seven of the new miniseries that chronicles the marriage of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, as played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, during the period in which their unauthorised sex tape was made public in the mid-1990s.



In an interview with Insider, Bell revealed that while preparing to direct the show, she was reminded of the emotions she experienced when private pictures of many celebrities were leaked in 2014, with the incident known as Celebgate.



"The disorientation that Pam Anderson felt when her stuff went viral, which wasn't even the word at the time, I just have that knowledge. When I got hacked I went, 'F**k!' It feels gross,'" she said, adding that the main difference in her situation was the rise of social media. "When the hack happened I wasn't like, 'I don't even know what you're talking about,' but with Pam, she says, 'There could be hundreds of copies out there,' and it's just like bless. Because in reality, even back then, it was millions."



Elsewhere in the chat, Bell shared that she had to speak to an FBI agent in the wake of Celebgate, and found the entire experience "so humiliating".



"It was an unreal tsunami in the industry for private property being stolen by a hacking, and I was one of those people," the 42-year-old continued. "I remember having to talk to an FBI recovering agent for a week or so about that property being stolen and it was so humiliating...and for me, it was so personal."



Pam & Tommy is now showing on Hulu and Disney+.